High School senior David LeCours finally got an answer from his hopeful prom date — reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. It was not the answer he was looking for, but she did make it up to David.

Khloe turned down the Prom-Posal due to schedule conflicts. Khloe did make it good by saying since she could not make it, she still wanted David to party in true Kardashian fashion. See what she is sending him here.