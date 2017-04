Is it legal to walk around Los Angeles completely topless? We’re not totally sure, but Love And Hip Hop star Erica Mena recently pushed the law to the limit with this revealing outfit!

According to MTO News, Mena was spotted walking around LA wearing only an unbuttoned coat to cover her torso.

While she definitely looks great in that outfit, we are still shocked by how bold it is!

Check out her look for yourself right here.