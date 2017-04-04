The Perfomance Line-Up For The 2017 California State Fair Has Been Announced

The 2017 Concert Lineup for the California State Fair was just announced and wait until you see who is coming to perform for us this year…

FOX40.com says that the California State Fair will run from July 14th through July 30th this year and these are the acts that are confirmed to perform on the Golden 1 Stage:

7/14 Sheila E.

7/15 John Michael Montgomery

7/16 Ozomatli

7/17 Lita Ford

7/18 Queen Nation

7/19 Brian McKnight

7/20 Good Charlotte

7/21 Sister Sledge

7/22 Smash Mouth

7/23 Eddie Money

7/24 Blues Traveler

7/25 Anthem Lights

7/26 Paperback Writer – Beatles Tribute

7/27 Trace Adkins

7/28 Belinda Carlisle

7/29 The Marshall Tucker Band

7/30 Melissa Etheridge

Wow! We can’t wait! For more info on how to get the best seats for these shows, CLICK HERE