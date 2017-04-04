UPS Hiring 6,000 New Employees And Adding Saturday Deliveries

UPS will finally start delivering packages on Saturdays (and they’re adding 6,000 jobs). See when the changes should take affect here in Sacramento and to apply for the jobs…

AOL.com says that UPS started delivering packages on Saturdays back in 2016 in just a few cities: Atlanta, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Now though, they’ll be adding Saturday delivery to more than 5,800 markets by the end of 2018. The San Francisco/Oakland area will be getting Saturday deliveries by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Sacramento will probably be one of the “nearly 4,700 U.S. cities by “the holiday shopping season””.

So, we might have to wait a little while, but Saturday delivery is coming! CLICK HERE to read the press release from UPS.

In other UPS news, this new Saturday delivery push will open up nearly 6,000 jobs by the end of next year!

CLICK HERE FOR UPS JOBS