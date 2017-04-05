Disney Channel Announces Spinoff Series For ‘That’s So Raven’

Disney Channel ordered a spinoff series for ‘That’s So Raven’ called ‘Raven’s Home’.

The cast is set and it will feature Raven and Chelsea returning as best friends. Raven Symone left The View to work on the spinoff series.

The series will be based on the best friends now all grown up and raising their kids as divorced mothers.

Raven has twins on the show and one of her twins begins to notice that he has the same gift as his mom where he can get a glimpse of the future.

