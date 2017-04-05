Disney Channel Announces Spinoff Series For ‘That’s So Raven’

April 5, 2017 10:35 AM By Short-E
Filed Under: Disney Channel, Raven Symone

Disney Channel ordered a spinoff series for ‘That’s So Raven’ called ‘Raven’s Home’.

The cast is set and it will feature Raven and Chelsea returning as best friends. Raven Symone left The View to work on the spinoff series.

The series will be based on the best friends now all grown up and raising their kids as divorced mothers.

Raven has twins on the show and one of her twins begins to notice that he has the same gift as his mom where he can get a glimpse of the future.

Read more on this report from Deadline here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live