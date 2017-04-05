Harry Styles Dangles from Helicopter for ‘Sign of the Times’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Harry Styles went out on a limb to make sure everyone notices his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” is on the way—by shooting a music video in which he dangles from a helicopter high above the ground.

The One Direction star shot the video earlier this week above the shoreline of a remote farm in Scotland, reports The Sun. The UK tabloid tweeted a shot of Styles above the ocean and captioned it, “Harry Styles isn’t playing it safe with this new video.”

“Sign of the Times” will debut on Friday (April 7). It’s unclear when the video for the song will be released.

Last week, Styles announced the song and shared the artwork on Instagram.

Harry Styles isn't playing it safe with this new video... thesun.uk/60108bFcp https://t.co/qJzD3qxeJ1 —

The Sun (@TheSun) April 04, 2017