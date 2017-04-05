John Mayer Being Called ‘Racist’ Over New Music Video

John Mayer is once again facing accusations of being racist.

According to Elite Daily, the singer-songwriter is receiving intense backlash over his latest music video for the song “Still Feel Like Your Man.”

The majority of the criticism is centered around his use of a large amount of Asian stereotypes and for overall being culturally insensitive.

Though Mayer had admitted prior to the video’s release that he was being as sensitive as possible with his use of Asian imagery, many are still upset.

This isn’t his first time being called out for racial insensitivity, as he received massive criticism following a 2010 interview where he explained why he never sleeps with black women and dropped the n-word.

You can read more about why people are taking such offense at the video here, and you can watch the video for yourself below.