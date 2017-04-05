Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Comes Out Of Retirement To Join Raiders

April 5, 2017 4:49 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Beastmode, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that a source told him that a deal with retired running Marshawn Lynch and the Las Vegas Raiders ‘eventually will happen’. 

Still doesn’t feel right typing or saying the Las Vegas Raiders…but for this next season they’re still playing in Oakland which is Lynch’s hometown.

The Seattle Seahawks still own the rights to Marshawn’s contract but they did grant him permission to visit the Raiders today.

Seahawks general manager said: “Marshawn is trying to figure things out, the Raiders are trying to figure things out. My understanding is that if he would want to come back and play, that it would be for the Raiders and that’d be about it.

