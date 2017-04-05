Sacramento-Area Woman Tries To Take Selfie, Falls Off Bridge Instead

A woman from the Sacramento-area is lucky to be alive after falling off a bridge.

According to SF Gate, the unnamed woman entered a restricted area of the Foresthill Bridge in order to take a selfie, but fell 60 feet down onto a trail.

The bridge, which is actually 730 feet tall, has a catwalk underneath that is closed to the public, and this is where the woman fell from.

Officials say she’s lucky to have fallen where she did, because if she’d fallen to the bottom of American River Canyon (which the bridge is over), she almost certainly would have died.

