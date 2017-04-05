The Drake Downlow.

Drake without argument is killing the game right now. There is so much news out there, I thought I would compile it into a some quick hitting facts. Enjoy your Drake Downlow.

-Drake’s spent so long at the top of the charts that he’s starting to breathe the elite air.

After More Life topped the Billboard 200 two weeks in a row, Drake now has something new to brag about. After 20 cumulative weeks at number-one, Drizzy is one of the longest-charting hip-hop artists of all time.

The 6 God is number four, behind Eminem (31 weeks), Jay Z (23 weeks) and MC Hammer (21 weeks).

–Drake just dropped $120,000 to get fly — with an iced-out OVO owl.

The 6 God commissioned a pendant with his label’s logo from jeweler to the stars Ben Baller. The pricy piece is made of solid gold and has 40 carats of ice blue, canary and white VVS diamonds, and some pink sapphires sprinkled in for good measure.

-It looks like Drake’s IMDB profile is about to get two more credits — as a producer and an actor.

After he bought the rights to U.K. crime drama Top Boy, which went off the air last year, producers are looking to “create a significant role” for Drizzy. One of the show’s stars, Ashley Walters, tells London’s Mirror, “We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him… He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

And finally…one of my fave Drake vids.