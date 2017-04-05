The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Pepsi Ad With Kendall Jenner.

The Internet is freaking out over a new Pepsi ad where KENDALL JENNER is doing a photoshoot, and sees a bunch of protesters marching by with peace signs. They’re all super excited and happy about protesting. No one’s angry. Check out the video.

Some people say it’s the most “tone-deaf” ad of the year, mostly because it takes a serious subject and magically solves it with something trivial and cheap. And because Pepsi obviously wanted to capitalize on the idea that protests are so “IN” right now.

Others think it’s just another example of people looking for reasons to be offended, and it’s not a big deal.