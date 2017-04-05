This Bonehead Got Arrested While Wearing This T-Shirt.

April 5, 2017 6:20 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Arrested, Drunk, mugshot

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest in the latest example of someone wearing the worst shirt at the worst possible time.

Elwood Gutshall was pulled over in his pickup truck for “committing multiple traffic violations.” The officer noticed he was clearly drunk and arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol. At the time of his arrest, Gutshall was wearing a T-shirt which read, “Drunk Lives Matter,” which made for an awkward but hilarious mug shot photo. A test later found that his blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit. Check out the mugshot here.

