Tommie Lee Reportedly Fired From ‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’

Fans of the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta may soon see one popular cast member leave the show.

According to Hollywood Life, Tommie Lee has been let go from the show due to being a reported “security risk.” This is especially surprising given that the show is still in the middle of shooting it’s upcoming season.

Many believe Lee’s alleged firing could have stemmed from her attacking fellow cast member Karlie Redd at a club back in March.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, all of the cast members except for Lee are currently on vacation in Jamaica (Lee has posted on her Instagram that she is in Miami).

You can see photo evidence of the cast (minus Lee) in Jamaica as well as Lee’s confirmation of being in Miami right here.