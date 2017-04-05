UC San Diego Scientists Close To Developing Vaccine To Cure Acne

If you’re one of the millions of people that suffer from acne, then you may want to know that scientists have a vaccine in development!

According to Elle, scientists working at University of California, San Diego, have explained why effective treatments have been hard to come by.

Lead researcher Eric C. Huang

“Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life — and we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you. But we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin — the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.”

However, Elle revealed that following clinical trials (a process that could take up to two years), we all could start seeing spotless skin!