Pop star Britney Spears is here in Sacramento!

The singer was spotted at the California State Railroad Museum while her kids attended a field trip there.

Both the singer and the museum shared photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Britney:

More pics from my son's field trip! Adventures in life are always great to have ­čĺŤ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

California State Railroad Museum:

Thanks for visiting us @britneyspears ! Come back for a weekend excursion train ride too! #onemoretime? A post shared by CA Railroad Museum Foundation (@csrm_foundation) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Have you spotted her around the area? Let us know!