Dj Khaled’s Wife Gets Annoyed With His Constant Snapchatting [Video]

Dj Khaled has used his Snapchat story to gain his popularity in the past year to the fullest!

Some of his key phrases have come from his Snaps including:

“They don’t wanna see you win” or Khaled’s “keys” to success and other things.

Khaled also uses his Snapchat stories to promote his new music coming out.

Lately he’s been asking his wife “Did the Drake vocals come in yet?” and she’s been genuinely annoyed by his constant snapping.

Now Khaled is pressing his wife’s buttons by constantly asking her and her reactions are hilarious.

CLICK HERE TO SEE DJ KHALED ANNOY HIS WIFE ON SNAPCHAT [Warning Adult Language]

Even Drake is getting in on the joke.