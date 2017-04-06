Eminem’s up to something — but the question is what?

The 8 Mile rapper recently popped up in an Instagram picture with his manager Paul Rosenberg. The flick shows the two in a 7-Eleven convenience store with the caption, “It’s been a long time…#7ElevenSeries.” Eagle-eyed viewers even noticed that Marshall’s hand seems to have the date April 9th written on it. Check out the pic here.

The last time we heard from Eminem was a guest verse on Big Sean’s “No Favors.” Before that, he dropped “Campaign Speech,” which he said was the prelude to an album. What could the hashtag mean? Is this a traditional album, a playlist, a mixtape or what? AGHHHHH….I NEED a new Em album!