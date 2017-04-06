Extra Long Cheeto Found in Bag

A Tennessee woman has gone viral thanks to an unusually long Cheeto.

Jessica Rupie opened a medium-sized bag of Cheetos and found the extra long, snake-like cheese puff. Her roommate, Rue Lawrence, took a picture of it and posted it on Twitter. The picture quickly went viral. It appears that the long Cheeto is actually several Cheetos which somehow got stuck together end on end.

How can she not list that on eBay? A Cheeto shaped like Harambe, the deceased gorilla, supposedly sold for $99,000. Ultimately, Rupie gave in to her hunger and munched down on it. Frito-Lay has not yet commented on it.