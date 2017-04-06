It’s National Burrito Day! See Where You Can Get Freebies And Discounts!

Today is National Burrito day!!! Yes! If you don’t like burritos, well we can’t help you. See what you can get for FREE and discounted today!
- Chipotle will give you free chips and guac if you take their quiz, (but this is an every day thing.) Funny they gave away millions of free burritos last year, but on the ONE day it make sense to do so, they don’t.
- El Pollo Loco will give you a free burrito if you buy a burrito. Show them this coupon!
- Del Taco will give you a free drink with your burrito if you sign up for their club.
- On the Border will give you free queso. This is also a year round thing.
- Rubios will discount your burrito to $5 on April 6 and 7th.
- Taco Bell is launching a loaded taco burrito, starting today.
- Jimboy’s is offering a BOGO!
Nothing to special, but still some discount is better than none. Don’t be greedy! LOL