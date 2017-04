TMZ is reporting that ‘Mini Me’ actor Verne Troyer went to the hospital due to his alcoholism.

He’s been in the hospital for a couple of weeks and he’s going straight to rehab as soon as he’s out of the hospital.

Verne almost died back in 2002 because of his alcohol problems.

Troyer has been in out of rehab since then but this time it sounds that he’s serious.

Verne tells his fans “with your support, I got this.”

