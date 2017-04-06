Six Things That Always Go on Sale in April

April 6, 2017 8:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: april sales, best deals, sales, things to buy

If you’re getting a big tax refund, here’s some stuff you might want to spend it on.  It’s six things that usually go on sale in April . . .

1.  Sneakers.  A lot of people buy them for spring, so stores and websites get pretty competitive with prices.  They also might still be trying to sell off stock from last year.

2.  Jackets.  They start going on sale this month, so stores can make more room for lighter, summer clothes.

3.  Paint and other home improvement supplies.  The weather’s getting nicer, so stores really start to push that stuff.  Home Depot and Lowes both have “Spring Black Friday” sales right now.  Some stuff is marked down 35%.

4.  Pots, pans, and other household items.  Mother’s Day is coming up, and so is wedding season.  So stores try to take advantage of it by dropping their prices.

5.  A tune-up for your car.  It’s National Car Care Month, so a lot of mechanics offer deals on tune-ups, oil changes, and new tires.

6.  Last-minute vacations.  April is considered an off-season month, because it’s right after winter, but before summer . . . and Easter is right in the middle of it.  So you might be able to get a pretty good deal on flights and hotels.

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live