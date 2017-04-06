You Tube TV launches today. Here are some things to look into before you sign up.

Live TV from the major broadcasters (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) is a major part of YouTube TV, and arranging deals takes time and can be tricky in cities where those channels are run by affiliates. YouTube has said it’s working to quickly expand availability of YouTube TV.

It’s $35 per month, but signing up from an iPhone or iPad makes the monthly bill more expensive.

Unless you’re really a fan of having the iTunes Store handle all your subscription billing, don’t sign up for YouTube TV from an iOS device. The monthly price jumps to $39.99 (plus taxes and fees) if you do. Normally — if you sign up from Android or the web — it’s $35 plus taxes and fees. There is more you can find out about the service by checking out the original article here.