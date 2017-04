Online shopping giant Amazon is hiring a lot of new workers!

According to WDTN News, the company is planning a massive hire of 30,000 part-time workers, which will include 5,000 work-from-home positions.

These at-home positions will be a part of the virtual customer service department, and those that work more than 20 hours per week will become eligible for the company’s benefits program and more!

This is all a part of their initiative to hire 100,000 employees over the next 18 months.