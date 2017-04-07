Future’s ‘Mask Off Challenge’

April 7, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Future, mask off challenge, Video's, viral trend

Yup, here we go with another challenge. This one is not a stupid one where you have to freeze or face plant on a dirty dumpster. This challenge actually is making people show case there musical talents.

Future’s hit track “Mask Off” has people uploading videos of them playing along with the song in a live classical rendition.

The song off the rapper’s recently released self-titled album featured him flowing over a flute sample, inspiring many to insert their own instrumental abilities. In the videos, artists have used a wide array of instruments, including flutes, violins, and saxophones.

Our very own Tony Tecate even busted out his very own version. Check it out here.

Read more on the trend and see some of the video’s from others by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live