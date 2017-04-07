Future’s ‘Mask Off Challenge’

Yup, here we go with another challenge. This one is not a stupid one where you have to freeze or face plant on a dirty dumpster. This challenge actually is making people show case there musical talents.

Future’s hit track “Mask Off” has people uploading videos of them playing along with the song in a live classical rendition.

The song off the rapper’s recently released self-titled album featured him flowing over a flute sample, inspiring many to insert their own instrumental abilities. In the videos, artists have used a wide array of instruments, including flutes, violins, and saxophones.

Our very own Tony Tecate even busted out his very own version. Check it out here.

Read more on the trend and see some of the video’s from others by clicking here.