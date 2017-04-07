Harry Styles Previewed Solo Material for Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

The wait is finally over for Harry Styles’ solo material — and he’s getting through the anxiety and self-doubt with a little help from his friends. In an interview with BBC Radio 1‘s Nick Grimshaw, Styles said he previewed his new music for pal Ed Sheeran.

“I played [Ed] a few songs after the album was finished. I didn’t see him for a bit because I was away,” Styles said. “He didn’t say that he didn’t like any but he did like one song that isn’t on the album. So I did have a bit of a minute of ‘like hmmm no but…’”

With friends like Ed Sheeran…

Styles also gushed about his friendship with Adele, who he says “leads by example.”

“For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck,’” he recalled, “and I was like, ‘geez.'”