Need A Job? Get Paid To Stay In Bed.

Wish you could get paid to lie around all day? Well, now you can. The Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in Toulouse, France, is looking for 24 people to stay in bed for 60 days straight. At the end of the 60 days, you’ll get a check for $17,000.

The qualifications: You need to be in shape, healthy, a non-smoker, have a body mass index (BMI) between 22 and 27, and be a man between the ages of 20 and 45.

Scientists want to study what effect prolonged periods of weightlessness will have on humans, and they believe lying down for a long period of time will mimic some of the effects on the body.

“The idea of this study is to reproduce the weightlessness of the International Space Station (ISS),” said study physician Dr. Arnaud Beck. “During the first two weeks our scientists will do a whole series of tests and measurements on the volunteers. This will be followed by a 60-day period during which they must remain in bed, the head slightly inclined downwards at less than six degrees.”

Afterwards, participants will have two weeks of rehab, where they’ll be studied to see what effect it had their bodies.

