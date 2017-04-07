English Version of Pitbull’s ‘Hey Ma’ (feat. J Balvin and Camila Cabello) Drops

By Hayden Wright

Pitbull’s tropical banger “Hey Ma” from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack features Camila Cabello and J Balvin, but English-speaking fans have only heard the Spanish-language edit so far. Today, an English-language version of the track dropped.

“Hey Ma” coincides with the release of Pitbull’s Climate Change and Cabello’s foray into solo appearances post-Fifth Harmony. The version en Espanol climbed the Latin pop charts, so the English edit should give the trio a running start at Hot 100 prospects.

Listen to the English cut of “Hey Ma” here: