Kylie Jenner Surprises Students At Rio Americano Prom

April 9, 2017 11:08 AM
Kylie Jenner was in Sacramento last night to attend Rio Americano’s junior prom!

Students gathered at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on Saturday night and were shocked to see Kylie Jenner among the crowd!

She went with Albert Ochoa, and brought along her BFF Jordyn Woods. Attendees, and Albert Ochoa’s sister, shared footage from the prom onto Twitter. Check it out below!



