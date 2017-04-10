Aspiring ‘Rapper’ 2Pec Jumps Into Ocean To Avoid Paying Restaurant Bill

An Australian “rapper” named 2Pec is making headlines for dining and dashing in the most ridiculous way possible.

According to Complex, when 2Pec was given his restaurant bill (which totaled over $600) he ran out of the restaurant, jumped into the ocean, and attempted to swim away.

Court hears 33yo Terry Peck racked up $621 restaurant bill before jumping into surf at Main Beach to evade capture. @abcgoldcoast pic.twitter.com/IgakCPBIBP — Tom Forbes (@tomforbesGC) April 10, 2017

In response to the incident, 2Pec claimed that the food he received at the restaurant was “overcooked,” and one of the oysters he ate had some shell in it.

Omeros Bros Seafood Restaurant, the restaurant where this all took place, has denied any of the food was overcooked however, with manager Robert Rank stating:

“It wouldn’t have been overcooked. I’m pretty confident of that.”

However, it doesn’t appear that either the shell or the overdone food had much affect on his enjoyment, as he still ate a multiple lobsters, 17 oyster shots, and a baby octopus during the course of his meal.

2Pec is currently due to appear in court on May 4th for the incident and has been banned from the restaurant.