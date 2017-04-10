CHRIS BROWN, LIL WAYNE: Federal Drug Investigation

April 10, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Drugs, federal charges, Lil Wayne

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are reportedly targets of a federal drug investigation.

The probe was triggered by a criminal drug trial involving a Miami music producer who allegedly sent texts to people bragging that he sold drugs to the two artists.

Among the evidence is a screenshot of a $15,000 bank deposit from Chris Brown with the caption, “Look who put money in my account.” Prosecutors believe that the producer and his affiliates sold Weezy and Breezy tens of thousands of dollars of drugs, including lean and “a lot of narcotics.”

