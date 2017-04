Drake and Rihanna may have been very close when they dated, but it seems things have gone sour between the two since their break up.

According to XXL Magazine, the pair both attended a child’s birthday party this weekend, and the two could not keep further away from each other.

That awkward moment when you and your ex show up to the same party #rihanna #drake A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Though Drake has still shown respect for Rihanna, giving her a shout out on her birthday before performing a medley of their collaborations, it doesn’t seem that was enough to get the two on speaking terms at this party.