Kylie Jenner Set To Star In New TV Show ‘Life Of Kylie’

April 10, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie, Reality TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kylie Jenner is getting an E! reality series of her own.

The cable network has announced plans for a “Keeping up with the Kardashians” spinoff titled “Life of Kylie.”

E! says the eight-episode series will document the life of the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur as she juggles being a celebrity, a businesswoman and a teen.

The show is set to premiere this summer. It will include other members of the Kardashian clan and some of Jenner’s friends.

Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner and the younger sister of model Kendall Jenner. Her older half siblings include Kim Kardashian West.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live