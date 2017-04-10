Linkin Park’s New Track ‘Good Goodbye’ Features Pusha T and Stormzy

By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park have just released lyrics to their upcoming single “Good Goodbye” on Genius today (April 10). The track appears on their upcoming album One More Light, which is set to be released on May 19th. “Good Goodbye” features collaborations with Pusha T and Stormzy.

“I’m a basketball fan,“ band member Mike Shinoda told Genius. “When I was writing this song, I wanted to capture that moment at the game when someone fouls out, and the cheerleaders sing and kick out the ejected player.”

Frontman Chester Bennington said the band wanted the song to apply to both someone being kicked out of a game and “getting out of a bad relationship.”

“Goodbye, good riddance, period is after every sentence,” raps Pusha. “Did my time with my cellmate, maxed out so now we finished, every day was like a hail date, every night was like a hailstorm, took her back to my tinted windows, showin’ out, she in rare form.”