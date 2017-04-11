Caitlin Jenner Reveals Robert Kardashian Told Her OJ Was Guilty

Caitlin Jenner has an upcoming memoir, and it’s making headlines for what it’s revealing about the infamous OJ Simpson trial.

According to Elite Daily, Jenner has described some of her conversations with Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner‘s ex-husband and OJ Simpson’s lawyer, and they seem to indicate that Kardashian knew more about how guilty Simpson was than he let on.

Jenner quotes Kardashian as saying:

“I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”

Caitlin follows this quote with her own words, saying:

“The implication was obvious that he believed OJ was guilty.”

Jenner also revealed her personal dislike of Simpson. Though she fully believes he committed the two murders he was tried and acquitted for, her dislike for the man existed even before the trial started.

She said of Simpson:

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest asshole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

Jenner finally dropped the bombshell that she believes Robert Kardashian only defended OJ Simpson to get back at Kris (who at the time had just begun dating Jenner). Kris was a long-time friend of Nicole Brown Simpson.

