Drake and Jordan Brand unveiled the latest OVO/Jordan collaboration on his Instagram, a two-pack of Jordan 8s. Drake draws inspiration from his favorite college team, the Kentucky Wildcats, for what he’s dubbed the “Calipari Pack,” named for Big Blue Nation’s fearless leader John Calipari.

OVO Jordan 8 "CALIPARI PACK" 2017 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:26am PDT