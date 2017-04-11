Man Denied $100K Jackpot Because His Friend Pushed The Button [Video]

April 11, 2017 4:58 PM By Short-E

I love the title of the news report underneath this poor guy…“Mo Money Mo Problems”.

This guy claimed that he asked his friend to push the button on the jackpot machine for good luck and it worked!

He thought he won a $100,000 cash prize but when he went to collect the cash security told him that his friend is the winner since she pushed the button.

His friend Maria tried to negotiate with him on how they can split the money but instead she’s keeping all of the jackpot winnings after he sent her negative text messages.

I don’t blame her….bye Felicia!

