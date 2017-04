Cosmopolitan shocked readers on Tuesday and it wasn’t with one of the magazine’s famous sex tips.

The publication tweeted out an article titled “How This Woman Lost 44 Pounds Without Any Exercise” and received mountains of backlash because the woman profiled was suffering from cancer.

Good to know that "several life-threatening setbacks" (*cancer*) is the key to weight loss. Do better, Cosmo. Do better. pic.twitter.com/HsQxu1bIAp — Bailey Kircher (@baileymkircher) April 11, 2017

