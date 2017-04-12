Eddie Murphy ‘Our Hearts Are Heavy With The Loss Today…’ [Video]

The passing of Charlie Murphy this morning shocked everyone including his family.

The Murphy family knew that Charlie was battling Leukemia but they thought that he had been in better health as of late.

Eddie released a statement on behalf of the Murphy family to the Hollywood Reporter that said this:

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie….

Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Here’s a throwback clip of Eddie Murphy’s spot on impersonation of his late brother Charlie.