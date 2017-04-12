Half-Naked Woman Drives Through Police To Avoid Paying Plastic Surgery Bill [VIDEO]

What’s a woman to do when she’s confronted by police at her plastic surgeon’s office for not paying the bill?

Run away, of course!

WorldStarHipHop recently shared video of the incident that was shown on CNN. According to them, the woman went for a consultation at a plastic surgeon’s office which she had cheated in the past.

After attempting to use a suspicious credit card, the police were called, which forced the woman to flee wearing only a blue hospital gown.

Police followed her into the parking lot where the drew their weapons after she got into her car and ignored their orders to get out.

Finally, she drove through the officers and sped off, only to be later caught and arrested.

