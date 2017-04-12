Lorde Explains New Album’s House Party Theme

By Abby Hassler

Lorde referred to the narrator in her first single, “Green Light,” from her upcoming record, Melodrama, as “that drunk girl at the party dancing around, crying about her ex-boyfriend, who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild.”

Now, in a new interview with The New York Times, the Pure Heroine singer reveals the entire theme of her second studio album loosely revolves around a single house party.

“With a party, there’s that moment where a great song comes on and you’re ecstatic,” she explained, “and then there’s that moment later on where you’re alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don’t think you look good, and you start feeling horrible.”

Melodrama is set to release June 16.