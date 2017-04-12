Pregnant Beyonce Sex Tape Rumored To Have Been Sold On The Dark Web

We don’t know what to make of this story…..

According to MTO News, a group of possibly Russian hackers supposedly stole a sex tape that featured a pregnant Beyonce and sold it on the dark web.

A screenshot posted by MTO News showed that the hackers also claim to have the sex tapes of Danielle Bregoli (the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl), Mischa Barton, and Emma Watson.

While we aren’t sure how true these claims are, even if these tapes are real, it’s very unlikely you would have enough money to buy them (they were asking for $50,000 for Beyonce’s tape alone).

You can find a screenshot of the sales post right here, and let us know if you think this is real or just a hoax.