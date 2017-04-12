Sacramento Man Caught Jaywalking Beaten And Arrested [VIDEO]

The Sacramento Police Department has initiated a probe into an incident that lead to a jaywalking pedestrian being thrown to the ground and beaten by police (an event caught on video).

According to the Sacramento Bee, the incident took place on Monday at 5:10 PM and began when a uniformed officer attempted to stop 24-year-old Nania Cain from jaywalking.

When Cain kept walking away from the officer, things escalated to the point that Cain removed his jacket and challenged the officer to a fight.

This lead to the officer’s attempt to take Cain into custody. However, for reasons not clear yet, the officer was then filmed throwing Cain to the ground before repeatedly punching him in the face.

The Mayor of Sacramento, Darrell Steinberg, has said about the incident:

“[It was] extremely disturbing and not representative of the training nor the expectations we have for our Police Department.”

The Sacramento Police Department also released an official statement regarding the incident, saying:

“The videos of this incident portray actions and behavior that we would consider unacceptable conduct by a Sacramento police officer. As a result, the Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the event.”

Nania Cain was held briefly at Sacramento County Main Jail, but was released Tuesday morning by the police department due to “insufficient grounds to file a complaint.”

You can watch the video of the incident and learn more information about the case on the Sacramento Bee’s website here.