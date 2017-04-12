The BIG Prize Minute with The Tony Tecate Show: Win BIG Prizes!

The BIG Prize Minute Questions are below…Scroll down.

This week Tony is adding BIG prizes to the prize list! This week win tickets to 102.5 Music Festival (get your tickets here), Tickets to see Travis Scott on 4/17/17 at Sac Memorial Auditorium, MLB The Show 17 for PS4, NBA2K17 for XBOX 360 and more pizza from Round Table Pizza!

Here is how you play…10 questions, 60 seconds to answer. We play the same questions everyday until someone answers all 10 questions. Every day we do not find a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot. We want to see you win, so we add the questions answered daily with their answer’s below. Good luck.

The BIG Prize Minute Questions.

What radio station are you listening to right now?

(1025 KSFM)

Name 2 artists performing at The 1025 Music Festival?

(Ludacris, Lil Uzi, Madeintyo, Sage, Post Malone, Destructo)

What is Tony Tecates Instagram handle?

(@TonyTecateShow)

What was question #1?

(What radio station am I listening too)

Who is Jennifer Lopez supposedly dating now?

(Alex Rodriguez or A-Rod)

What does the acronym for the organization MADD stand for?

(Mothers Against Drunk Driving)

Where was Michael Jackson laid to rest?

(Forest Lawn Memorial Park. LA)