Wiz Khalifa Launches Weed-Themed Video Game

By Abby Hassler

In case you weren’t already certain: Wiz Khalifa loves weed. The rapper just announced the launch of his new mobile video game, “Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm,” which is set to release, appropriately, April 20 via Apple App Store and Google Play.

The purpose of the game is simple: players grow, harvest and reinvest in the marijuana industry. Released in partnership with Metamoki, the game offers players a glimpse into the future of legalized cannabis.

About his game, Khalifa said, “It’s a fun game and I play it all the time. Better than Pokémon!”

Any fans who want a sneak-peek of the game before its release can sign up on the game’s website. For those who do sign up, they will be entered to win one of four main prizes.

The grand prize winner will get a flight for two to Colorado, where they will visit the rapper’s official Khalifa Kush dispensary, River Rock. These fans will also get to hang out backstage with the rapper on his “Wiz Khalifa the Wellness Retreat” tour stop in Colorado April 23.