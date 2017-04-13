Bleachers Announce New Album ‘Gone Now’

By Radio.com Staff
Bleachers (aka Jack Antonoff) has announced his new album Gone Now will be released on June 2.
In a series of tweets, Antonoff revealed the album’s title, cover art, release date and tracklisting.
1 Dream of Mickey Mantle
2 Goodmorning
3 Hate That You Know Me
4 Don’t Take the Money
5 All My Heroes
6 Everybody Lost Somebody
7 Let’s Get Married
8 Goodbye
9 Nothing Is U
10 I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise
11 Foreign Girls
