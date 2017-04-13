Bleachers Announce New Album ‘Gone Now’

April 13, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Bleachers, Jack Antonoff

By Radio.com Staff

Bleachers (aka Jack Antonoff) has announced his new album Gone Now will be released on June 2.

Related: Listen to Lorde on Bleachers’ Single ‘Don’t Take the Money’

In a series of tweets, Antonoff revealed the album’s title, cover art, release date and tracklisting.

Check out all the posts below.

1 Dream of Mickey Mantle
2 Goodmorning
3 Hate That You Know Me
4 Don’t Take the Money
5 All My Heroes
6 Everybody Lost Somebody
7 Let’s Get Married
8 Goodbye
9 Nothing Is U
10 I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise
11 Foreign Girls

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live