Cheap Places to Travel To Every Month of the Year

This might help the next time you’re planning a vacation. Someone dug through a ton of stats from the travel site Booking.com. And they figured out the best places to go every month of the year if you’re looking for the best VALUE.

They looked at the best destinations in the U.S. AND abroad. And if you want to take a last-minute trip in April, think about Chicago or Denmark. Here’s where to go the rest of the year . . .

In May . . . Fort Lauderdale or London.

In June . . . San Antonio or Beijing.

In July . . . Boston or Sydney, Australia.

In August . . . New York or Berlin.

In September . . . Orlando or Rome.

In October . . . New Orleans or Cape Town, which is in South Africa.

In November . . . San Francisco or Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

In December . . . Las Vegas or Frankfurt, Germany.

In January . . . Los Angeles or Melbourne, Australia.

In February . . . Honolulu or Hong Kong.

And in March . . . Flagstaff, Arizona, or Buenos Aires in Argentina.

