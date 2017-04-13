Dodge Gave Wiz Khalifa A Free Car.

The Fast and the Furious franchise is the gift that keeps on giving for Wiz Khalifa.

Last year, he scored the biggest hit of his career with “See You Again” off the Furious 7 soundtrack. And since the single’s video was filled with Dodge sports cars, the automaker decided to send Wiz a high-octane thank-you. On Tuesday night, he was handed the keys to a black and yellow 2017 Charger SRT Hellcat.

Wiz’s music is also featured on the soundtrack of The Fate of the Furious, which hits theaters and record stores tomorrow.