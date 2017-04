US Weekly¬†reports that 90’s sitcom Friends is getting turned into a musical!

The hit TV sitcom is being rebooted as an off-Broadway musical in New York City. Friends! The Musical! is created by composers Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo behind other similar reboots like Full House! The Musical! and 90210! The Musical!. The show, which will feature a dozen musical numbers and dialogue, will open this fall.