Ludacris Explains the Benefits of ‘Vitamin D’ to Conan

By Robyn Collins

Ludacris had jokes for talk show host Conan O’Brien Wednesday night (April 12).

The rapper just dropped his new song, “Vitamin D,” in which he makes numerous sexual innuendos. He continued the double-entendres during his conversation with Conan.

He joked, “In order to get the proper dose of Vitamin D you gotta have ten minutes on the front then flip over and get, like, ten minutes on the back,” he joked. Other suggestive comments also surfaced during the conversation.

The artist also talked about his CGI’d abs in the music video, which caused Conan to discuss the possibility of trying something that obviously silly on the show.

Luda said, “Ludicrous means beyond crazy, wild, ridiculous. This is all meant to be.”

Check out the clips from the show: