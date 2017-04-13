Nude Photos Of Miley Cyrus, Rosario Dawson, And Suki Waterhouse Leaked Online

Another leak of celebrity naked photos has occurred, and so far it’s affected pop star Miley Cyrus as well as actresses Rosario Dawson and Suki Waterhouse.

According to Malay Mail Online, the same site that released explicit photos of Amanda Seyfried leaked what’s being reported as “dozens” of X-rated snaps of Cyrus, as well photos of Dawson and Waterhouse.

It’s also being reported that they plan to release more photos that were hacked from Sophie Turner (from Game of Thrones and the X-Men series) and Alison Brie (from Mad Men and Community).

Lets hope they catch these hackers soon before they can ruin any more lives.